Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

SON stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

