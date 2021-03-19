Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.82% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.47 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $480.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.09.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $181,680. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

