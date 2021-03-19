Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474,165 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

