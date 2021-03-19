Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.26% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

