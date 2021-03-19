Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.