Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Brunswick worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.