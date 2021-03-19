Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

