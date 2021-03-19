Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2,299.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Under Armour worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

