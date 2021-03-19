Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of China Southern Airlines worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

