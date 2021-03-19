Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Perrigo worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

