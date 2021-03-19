Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of ABM Industries worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. CL King boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:ABM opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,511.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

