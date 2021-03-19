Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 980.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.20.

