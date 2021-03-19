Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of RH worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.94.

RH stock opened at $485.88 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.26 and its 200-day moving average is $431.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

