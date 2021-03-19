Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of SHI stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 813.94 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.