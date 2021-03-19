Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of China Yuchai International worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,501,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

