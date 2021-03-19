Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.73 Million Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,171 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.02% of Retractable Technologies worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 481.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $435.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

