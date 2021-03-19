Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.78 Million Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of TravelCenters of America worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.