Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

