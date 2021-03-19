Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of InfuSystem worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 million, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

