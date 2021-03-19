Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.44 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

