Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.50 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

