Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.37 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $3,457,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $8,281,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

