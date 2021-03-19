Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.98 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

