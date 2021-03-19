Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

