Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,086,597 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.82% of Taseko Mines worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $492.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

