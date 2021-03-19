Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 215,300 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Tutor Perini worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $903.21 million, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

