Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 306,318 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of PlayAGS worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

