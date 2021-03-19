Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 40,444 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Spark Energy worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SPKE stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.