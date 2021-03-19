Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.58% of Qiwi worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Qiwi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on QIWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sberbank CIB cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

