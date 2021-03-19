Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,468 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.