Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $113.13 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

