Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 123,350 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,350 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Benchmark Electronics worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BHE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.