Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,168 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,168 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of Horizon Bancorp worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC opened at $19.39 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders sold 69,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,207 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

