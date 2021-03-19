Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,100 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of The York Water worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The York Water by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The York Water by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The York Water by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The York Water by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $637.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

