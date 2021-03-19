Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 259,566 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 259,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of The Western Union worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,128,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in The Western Union by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,707 shares of company stock worth $7,513,057. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.