Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Ingles Markets worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.