Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of BRT Apartments worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

BRT stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.