Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,900 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.45% of VOXX International worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

