Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,400 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Nabors Industries worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

