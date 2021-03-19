Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,687 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Old Second Bancorp worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,990 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

