Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 551,004 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of VEREIT worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.