Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,300 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of AutoNation worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

