Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,963 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.62% of Macatawa Bank worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 124.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

