Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

