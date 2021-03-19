Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

