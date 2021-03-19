Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 7.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $29.40. 3,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Several analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

