Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $44.99

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.99, but opened at $43.19. Renasant shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 9,813 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.