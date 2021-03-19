Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.42

Renault SA (EPA:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.42 ($36.96) and traded as high as €41.08 ($48.32). Renault shares last traded at €40.08 ($47.15), with a volume of 1,700,191 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

