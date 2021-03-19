Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Cap of $99.44 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $99.44 million and $2.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,027,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,109,371 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

