Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.